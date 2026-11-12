During the morning rush hour on November 12, dozens of buses carrying passengers were stuck in traffic jams on the way out of Troyeshchyna.

Some took up to an hour to get past the section near the Sky Mall shopping center, instead of the usual 10 minutes.

According to transportation analyst Oleksandr Hrechko, despite the ban, private cars are flooding into this section en masse. Some drivers try to get through by showing various official IDs or arguing with patrol officers.

In Kyiv, drivers from Troieshchyna try to cross the Northern Bridge during rush hour, despite traffic restrictions. They resort to various tricks, including showing their IDs. The police are strictly controlling the flow of traffic. https://t.co/TjVFrS1xsI — GLAVKOM (@GLAVCOM_UA) November 12, 2026

He also stated that the police are constantly changing the traffic rules: sometimes they allow all vehicles to use a single lane, and other times they reserve it exclusively for public transportation.

Due to traffic jams, thousands of Troieshchyna residents are forced to walk toward the North Bridge.

Source: Oleksandr Hrechko

During their attack on the capital, Russian troops fired several ballistic missiles toward the South Bridge. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat noted that the bridges have a significant margin of safety, so it is not easy to completely destroy such structures. At the same time, repairs to the damaged road surface will take some time.

In Kyiv, an additional traffic lane was opened on the South Bridge on November 6 for vehicles traveling from the left bank to the right bank of the Dnipro River. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

If traffic is restricted simultaneously on all of Kyiv’s bridges, drivers will have to use detour routes via the dams of the Kyiv and Kaniv hydroelectric power plants. Depending on the direction of travel and the chosen crossing, the trip may take significantly longer.

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