The Kyiv Police have released a video showing the first few minutes after a Russian jet-powered drone struck a 24-story residential building in the Svyatoshynsky district of the capital.

Officers from Special Purpose Police Regiment No. 1, along with personnel from the Svyatoshyn Police Department and the Security Police, quickly arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers grabbed fire extinguishers and fire hoses and helped put out the fire in the apartment engulfed in flames.

While clearing the rubble in the building, the bodies of two people were found—a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. Two other residents were injured.

Police officers continue to work at the scene of the attack, documenting the aftermath of the Russian strike and providing assistance to the victims.

Source: Kyiv Police

On the evening of October 20, Russian drones struck two districts of Kyiv—Desnianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi. In one instance, a drone struck a warehouse; in the other, it struck the grounds of a garage cooperative. Emergency services were dispatched to the scenes.

In the Bucha district of the Kyiv region today, October 21, emergency power outages were reported due to an attack on energy facilities. Utility workers are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

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