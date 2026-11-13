Video: A Russian attack caused a fire at a hospital in Kyiv; 30 people were evacuated

On the night of November 12, a fire broke out at a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi District of the capital as a result of a Russian attack. One person was injured, and another 30 people were evacuated from the building.

“Last night, the Russians attacked the capital—a fire broke out at a hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district, causing partial damage to the second floor. The facility’s staff evacuated 30 people to safety, and seven more were rescued by State Emergency Service (SES) personnel. The fire has been extinguished,” according to a statement from the SES.

According to the State Emergency Service, one person was injured as a result of the nighttime Russian strike on the hospital.

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Earlier reports indicated that on the night of November 13, debris from an enemy drone fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, causing a fire in a medical facility.

Russian forces launched a drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 12. A woman was injured as a result of the attack.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident sustained serious injuries in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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