Video: Russian drones damaged a medical facility and a residential building in Kyiv
On November 19, the Russians attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Damage was reported in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and Podilskyi districts of the capital.
As a result of the attack, a residential building, an office building, a medical facility, and nine cars parked near a hospital were damaged.
According to police, there were no casualties. Law enforcement officials are documenting the aftermath of the attack.
Source: Kyiv Police.
On Thursday, November 19, Russian forces launched a kamikaze drone attack on the capital. The aftermath of the attack was observed in three districts of Kyiv.
As a reminder, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podil district.
Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.
Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.