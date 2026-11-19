On November 19, the Russians attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Damage was reported in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and Podilskyi districts of the capital.

As a result of the attack, a residential building, an office building, a medical facility, and nine cars parked near a hospital were damaged.

According to police, there were no casualties. Law enforcement officials are documenting the aftermath of the attack.

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Source: Kyiv Police.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian forces launched a kamikaze drone attack on the capital. The aftermath of the attack was observed in three districts of Kyiv.

As a reminder, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podil district.

Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

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