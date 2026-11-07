Video: Russian terrorists destroyed a kindergarten in the Solomyanskyi District of Kyiv

On November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck a kindergarten in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi District. The building sustained significant damage and is most likely beyond repair.



“In the Solomyanskyi district, educational institutions, government buildings, and apartment buildings have been damaged or destroyed. All relevant services are on the scene: the State Emergency Service, medical personnel, police, and municipal utilities. Fortunately, according to available information, there are no fatalities or injuries.

Currently, utility services are addressing the immediate aftermath of the attack: sealing damaged windows, restoring power, and repairing other utilities. “All necessary specialists have been mobilized,” said Serhiy Movenko, head of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration of Kyiv.

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A relief center for residents has been set up at School No. 67. Here, people can receive advice and assistance with completing the paperwork to receive compensation under the state program “e-Recovery” and the city program “Care: Reaching Out to Kyiv Residents.”

According to “Suspilne,” parents are helping teachers at the damaged kindergarten clean up broken glass, plaster, and damaged toys.

As a reminder, on the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck the North Bridge in Kyiv with cruise missiles. The nighttime attack damaged the bridge’s road surface, the trolleybus overhead wire system, and a power line.

Due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorists’ attack on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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