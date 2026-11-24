In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District, rescue workers extinguished fires caused by Russian drone attacks. In one location, a non-residential building caught fire; in another, debris from an enemy drone fell in an open area and caused a fire. There were no fatalities or injuries. Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out at warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.

On November 24, damage to energy infrastructure was reported in the Vyshhorod and Bila Tserkva districts as a result of enemy strikes.

During a morning attack on November 23, debris from Russian drones was found in the Podil and Sviatoshyn districts of the capital. Specifically, in the Podil district, the debris fell onto the grounds of a non-residential building.

On the afternoon of November 23, Russian drones attacked Kyiv for 2.5 hours, injuring three people, including a U.S. citizen. All of the injured were hospitalized.