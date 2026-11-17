Traffic on the North and South Bridges in the capital was completely halted following Russian strikes. As a result, on the morning of November 17, significant traffic jams formed on the roads—particularly near the Paton Bridge—and public transportation routes had to be rerouted.

Since early morning, drivers and passengers have been trying to get to work via alternative routes. The rerouting of traffic has caused congestion on nearby roads.

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According to city officials, public transportation that previously ran across the North and South Bridges is temporarily operating on revised routes.

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How public transportation is operating

The following routes have been rerouted via the Podil Bridge:

Buses No. 21, 73, and 101 are heading to the “Kontraktova Ploshcha” metro station (Nizhniy Val Street);

Bus No. 31-TR runs via Hlybochytska Street to the “Lukianivska” metro station;

Trolleybuses No. 30 and 31 run from the “Lukyanivska” and “Kadetskyi Hai” metro stations to the “Pochaina” metro station;

Trolleybus No. 44 runs along the route “Pivnichna Street — Arkhipenko Street”;

The number of trolleybuses on Route No. 50 has been increased.

Bus routes No. 22 and 91 have been rerouted to run across the Darnytskyi Bridge. In addition, the number of buses on route No. 22-TR has been increased.

Drivers and passengers should take these temporary changes into account when planning their trips around the city.

The Northern and Southern Bridges in Kyiv were closed following Russian strikes: public transportation routes have been rerouted.

Russia attacked the North and South Bridges in Kyiv with missiles, according to Klitschko.

Earlier, the Northern Bridge, which had been damaged by a drone, was repaired in Kyiv.

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