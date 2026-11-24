On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out at a warehouse in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

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Source: Vitali Klitschko

On November 24, damage to energy infrastructure in the Vyshhorod and Bila Tserkva districts was reported as a result of enemy strikes.

During a morning attack on November 23, debris from Russian drones was found in the Podil and Sviatoshyn districts of the capital. Specifically, in the Podil district, the debris fell onto the grounds of a non-residential building.

On the afternoon of November 23, Russian drones attacked Kyiv for 2.5 hours, injuring three people, including a U.S. citizen. All of the injured were hospitalized.

On November 23, in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district, a Russian UAV was recorded striking the roof of a six-story residential building.

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