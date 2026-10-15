Video: In Kyiv, a police officer pushed a cyclist with his baton into the path of a car

In the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv, a confrontation occurred between a police officer and a cyclist during a joint public awareness campaign conducted by law enforcement officers and military personnel from the Territorial Defense Forces.

The incident took place on October 15 on Korolenkovska Street. A video circulating on social media shows a police officer signaling the cyclist to stop.

When the man continued riding, the officer attempted to stop him with his baton, after which the cyclist lost his balance and fell.

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The police stated that the man did not require medical attention and continued on his way after being checked. An internal investigation has been launched into the incident to assess the officer’s actions.

Source: Kyiv Police

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