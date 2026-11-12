Video: A car and a bus caught fire in Kyiv after a Russian UAV crashed

On the afternoon of November 12, Russian drones attacked Kyiv; air defense forces were active in the capital, and explosions were heard. In one of the city’s districts, a drone crashed onto the roadway, setting a passenger car and a bus on fire. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the consequences of the attack.

According to him, the incident occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district. After the drone crashed, a car and, according to preliminary reports, a bus caught fire.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene. There was no information on casualties at the time of this report.

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During the attack, Kyiv residents were urged to remain in shelters, as the threat from the air persisted, the mayor said.

Video: A Russian drone struck a nine-story building in Kyiv, killing a woman.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident was seriously injured in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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