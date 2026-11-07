Video: A prosecutor's office building in Kyiv was damaged as a result of Russian shelling

During the Russian attack on the capital on Saturday, November 7, the prosecutor’s office building sustained damage. This was reported by Andriy Tkachov, acting head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

“A residential building in the Solomyanskyi district was hit the hardest. Many high-rise buildings there were damaged. One rocket struck right next to one of the residential buildings. That building sustained the most damage. Windows, doors, and other structural elements were also knocked out in other buildings nearby. A kindergarten, the prosecutor’s office, and other buildings nearby were also damaged,” he said.

At the same time, Tkachov did not specify which prosecutor’s office building was damaged.

“In the Desnianskyi district, the Northern Bridge was damaged. Assessment and cleanup work is currently underway there. At the moment, it is completely closed to traffic in both directions,” said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

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Responding to a question about the situation with electricity, water supply, and heating in connection with these shellings, he reported that energy providers in Kyiv have somewhat stabilized the situation, so hourly power outage schedules are currently in effect.

“In turn, power surges and outages are affecting other systems as well. This includes, for example, the water supply. Currently, the pumping stations are operational, and the pressure in the water supply network has stabilized. Water is still available in all districts,” Tkachov noted.

Source: Ukrinform

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Starting on the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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