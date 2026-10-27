Video: The State University of Trade and Economics in Kyiv was damaged as a result of a Russian attack

The State University of Trade and Economics in Kyiv sustained damage during a Russian ballistic missile attack. The university is assessing the damage. There were no fatalities among students or staff, but some were injured.

Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko reported this on Facebook.

“Last night, Russia once again cynically targeted educational infrastructure. The shelling damaged academic buildings and dormitories at the State University of Trade and Economics,” the minister noted.

As Butenko noted, there are preliminary reports of several injured individuals. They have been provided with the necessary medical care. There were no fatalities among the university’s students or staff, and the information that was circulated overnight has not been confirmed.

He urged everyone involved in the educational process to immediately take shelter during an air raid alert.

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According to Butenko, the university is assessing the damage, and the Ministry of Education and Science is in contact with the university’s administration to provide the necessary assistance.

Following the ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, the South Bridge and the metro were damaged.

As a reminder, seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including ambulance workers.

In Kyiv, ballistic missile strikes damaged two medical facilities; one person was killed.

Kyiv is under attack by ballistic missiles; five explosions were heard on the left bank.

Video: The Lisova metro station in Kyiv was damaged by a ballistic missile strike.

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