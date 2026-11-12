Video: Divers in Kyiv recovered debris from a Russian "shahid" from the bottom of the Dnipro River

Divers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Underwater, and Humanitarian Demining Unit of the Special-Purpose Emergency Rescue Detachment recovered the remains of a Russian UAV that had crashed into the Dnipro River in the Obolon district of the capital following enemy strikes on November 11.

Specialists surveyed approximately 2,000 square meters of the riverbed and recovered all safe drone fragments found. The recovered items were transported to a designated secure location for subsequent destruction. Rescue workers once again remind citizens that if they discover any suspicious objects, they should not approach them, should not touch them, and should immediately call 101.

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Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, personally presented the “Rescuer of the Year” award at the Golden Glove charity awards ceremony to State Emergency Service divers Artem Orlov, Denys Frolov, and Mykhailo Khizhnyak. As a reminder, in January 2026, a unit of divers from the State Emergency Service’s Special-Purpose Emergency Rescue Unit in the Cherkasy region completed work to repair damage to a hydraulic structure that provides cooling for the units at one of Kyiv’s thermal power plants. The work was carried out underwater for six days at air temperatures as low as –15 °C, which required extraordinary endurance and professionalism from the rescuers.

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