Video: Two powerful explosions were heard near the North Bridge in Kyiv

During the drone attack on October 20 in Kyiv, two suicide drones exploded in the Obolon district near the North Bridge.

Prior to the explosions, monitoring channels reported that Russian jet-powered drones were descending near the North Bridge. According to eyewitnesses, ambulances with their sirens blaring headed in that direction.

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Footage of a fire near the bridge has also been posted online. Judging by the published videos, debris from an enemy drone fell within a nearby park.

Source: UNIAN.

two people were injured when debris from an enemy drone struck a medical facility. The top floor of the building On October 20, in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital,when. The top floor of the building caught fire

In the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, drone debris fell onto railroad tracks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Tuesday, October 20. Russian terrorists continue to attack Kyiv with Shahed rockets.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

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