Video: A relief center for victims of the Russian attack has opened in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi District

After a Russian drone struck a high-rise building on November 12 in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital, an emergency response center was set up for affected residents. The center will provide assistance to people whose homes were damaged as a result of the attack.

The support center has been set up at Lyceum No. 43 “Graal” at 17 Preobrazhenska Street.

Social workers, specialists from the Administrative Services Center, and psychologists are working at the center. Residents can warm up, drink hot tea, and receive:

initial psychological support;

consultations and assistance with replacing lost documents;

assistance in applying for financial aid through the city program “Care: Reaching Out to Kyiv Residents” and the state program “eRecovery.”

Help Center phone numbers:

097 532 09 79

099 740 64 59

097 349 00 31

Serhiy Movenko, head of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration, also noted that rescue workers, medical personnel, police, and utility services continue to work at the site of the strike.

Video: A Russian drone struck a nine-story building in Kyiv, killing a woman.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident was seriously injured in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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