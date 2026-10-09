Video: At a supermarket in Poznyaki, a rat was eating a roll right on the display case

A large rat was spotted at a Varus supermarket in the Poznyaki district of the capital, eating a raisin bun right on the grocery display. A video of the rodent quickly went viral on social media and garnered nearly 220,000 likes on TikTok.

According to the video’s creator, Nina Boikova, store employees made no attempt to chase the animal away. One of the employees approached, took a photo of the rat, and walked away.

Social media users reacted to the incident mostly with humor. They compared the rodent to Remy—a character from the animated film *Ratatouille*—and some joked that the store follows a “pet-friendly” concept.

At the Varus supermarket in the Poznyaki neighborhood of Kyiv, a rat helped itself to a raisin bun on display — GLAVKOM (@GLAVCOM_UA) October 9, 2026

At the same time, the rat’s origin remains unknown. There is currently no confirmation as to whether it was a pet or whether its appearance is linked to possible sanitation issues at the store. Representatives of Varus have not publicly commented on the situation.

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