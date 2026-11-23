On the afternoon of November 23, Russian drones attacked Kyiv for 2.5 hours, injuring three people, including a U.S. citizen. All of the injured were hospitalized.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, near Independence Square, falling debris caused two cars to catch fire and sparked a blaze on the first floor of a five-story residential building; balconies on the second through fourth floors were also damaged. Rescue workers evacuated two residents from the building.

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In addition, the effects of the attack were recorded in three other districts of the capital: in the Podilskyi district, according to preliminary reports, an enemy drone struck a residential building; in the Holosiivskyi district, debris caused cars to catch fire on the grounds of a critical infrastructure facility; and in the Pecherskyi district, a car also caught fire. Emergency services are on the scene at all locations.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In Zaporizhzhia, three people were killed and one person was injured as a result of a Russian attack on a private clinic on November 23.

In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces used a drone to deliberately strike a vehicle transporting bread and food. A fire broke out after the attack.

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