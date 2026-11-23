Video: Fires broke out in downtown Kyiv following a 2.5-hour drone attack
On the afternoon of November 23, Russian drones attacked Kyiv for 2.5 hours, injuring three people, including a U.S. citizen. All of the injured were hospitalized.
In the Shevchenkivskyi district, near Independence Square, falling debris caused two cars to catch fire and sparked a blaze on the first floor of a five-story residential building; balconies on the second through fourth floors were also damaged. Rescue workers evacuated two residents from the building.
In addition, the effects of the attack were recorded in three other districts of the capital: in the Podilskyi district, according to preliminary reports, an enemy drone struck a residential building; in the Holosiivskyi district, debris caused cars to catch fire on the grounds of a critical infrastructure facility; and in the Pecherskyi district, a car also caught fire. Emergency services are on the scene at all locations.
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
In Zaporizhzhia, three people were killed and one person was injured as a result of a Russian attack on a private clinic on November 23.
In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces used a drone to deliberately strike a vehicle transporting bread and food. A fire broke out after the attack.