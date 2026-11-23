On November 23, in the Podilsky District of Kyiv, a Russian UAV struck the roof of a six-story residential building.

It was also reported that traffic has been temporarily blocked on Arkhitektora Gorodetskogo Street (from the intersection with Khreshchatyk Street to the intersection with Zankovetska Street).

Source: Mayor Klitschko

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During the morning attack on November 23, debris from Russian drones was found in the Podil and Sviatoshyn districts of the capital. Specifically, in the Podil district, the debris fell onto the grounds of a non-residential building.

As a reminder, the death toll from the Russian strike on a supermarket in Vyshneve has risen. The death toll from the Russian attack on the Novus supermarket in Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Region, on the evening of November 22 has risen to two people; eight others were injured.

On Sunday evening, November 22, 2026, Russian forces struck a grocery store in the town of Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast. Initial reports indicated that one person had been killed and three other civilians had been injured. Rescue workers have already managed to completely extinguish the fire that broke out in the store building after the strike.

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