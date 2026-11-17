A video of the North Bridge in Kyiv following Russian ballistic missile strikes has been posted online. The footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the capital’s transportation infrastructure, as people cross the bridge on foot.

Traffic across the bridge is currently completely blocked. Vehicles that previously used this crossing have been rerouted to alternative routes.

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On November 17, additional circular commuter train services were launched in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were reported in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges, which were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the extent of the damage to the North Bridge caused by the Russian shelling on November 16.

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