Of the 12 generators delivered to Kyiv to ensure the water supply, only five have been connected.

This was stated by Andriy Vitrenko, chairman of the Kyiv City Council’s Budget Committee, who cast doubt on the capital’s readiness for prolonged power outages.

According to him, the government is providing Kyiv with generators, equipment, and additional repair crews, but the installation of the equipment and the preparation of critical infrastructure are the responsibility of city authorities. Vitrenko also noted that “Kyivvodokanal” is insufficiently prepared for prolonged blackouts, particularly regarding the provision of tanker trucks to deliver drinking water.

He drew attention to the capital’s draft budget for 2027, which allocates over 20 billion hryvnias for transportation infrastructure and roads and 4.9 billion hryvnias for housing and utilities. In his view, preparations for winter and the protection of critical infrastructure should be prioritized.

Vitrenko stated that he would not support the budget in its current form and demanded that its priorities be revised by December 2. He called on Vitali Klitschko not to shift the responsibility for preparing the capital for winter onto the government.

Source: Andriy Vitrenko.

On the afternoon of November 21, Kyivvodokanal reported that water pressure in the water supply networks on the left bank of the capital had stabilized. Currently, the readings meet regulatory standards, and water is being supplied as usual.

Kyivvodokanal explained the delay in water service resuming after power was restored.

An investigation is underway in Kyiv into negligence and a possible conspiracy involving Kyivvodokanal’s procurement activities and the inner circle of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

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