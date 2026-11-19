On Thursday, November 19, 2026, during a daytime Russian attack on Kyiv using strike drones, numerous cultural heritage sites within the “Ancient Kyiv” State Historical and Architectural Reserve were damaged, including the city’s oldest residential building in the Podil district. This was reported by the reserve’s director, Roman Malenkov, and the press service of the “Ancient Kyiv” State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

According to the reserve, debris from an enemy drone struck the historic building in Podil—a large hole was torn in the third floor, and a fire broke out in the courtyard. This stone house is the oldest surviving residential building in the capital—it was built in 1798 at the expense of the nobleman Leontiy Vyshnevsky.

Source: “Ancient Kyiv” State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Roman Malenkov.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, during a Russian drone attack on Kyiv, St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital sustained damage. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

On November 19, the Russians attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Damage was reported in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and Podilskyi districts of the capital.

As a reminder, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podil district.

Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

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