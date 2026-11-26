According to the capital’s updated investment plan for 2027, the implementation of key subway projects has been postponed by several years. The opening of the line from the “Syrets” station to Vinogradar, along with the construction of the electric depot, is now scheduled for no earlier than 2035.

In the September version of the city’s investment plan, the completion date for the entire metro project to Vynohradar was listed as 2028. However, the updated document does not specify the opening dates for the first two stations on this section—“Mostytska” and “Varshavska.”

The estimated cost of the entire project is 23.34 billion hryvnias (this is a total estimate for the entire construction period, not the amount of expenditures for 2027). Currently, work is underway at the site to install utility networks, as well as to set up the “Victoria” tunnel boring machine, which is to excavate the left tunnel between “Syrets” and “Mostytska.” The contractor has not yet provided exact dates for the start of train service.

In addition to the branch to Vynogradar, the city authorities have also postponed other major metro infrastructure projects:

The metro line to Troieshchyna (including the depot): the completion date has been moved from 2033 to 2037.

“Lvivska Brama” Station: construction of the station lobbies has been postponed from 2029 to 2033.

“Vokzalna” Station: the restoration and construction of the second exit have been postponed from 2029 to 2032.

Source: Tram

Construction of the metro tunnel to Vynohradar has been completed under European Union Avenue.

Construction of the metro line to Vynohradar continues: the Kyiv City State Administration has denied reports that work has been halted.

The metro line to Vinogradar will not open until at least 2027.

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