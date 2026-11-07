Following a massive attack by Russian terrorists on Kyiv and the surrounding region on November 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the preparation of contingency plans for transportation in Kyiv.

“There

were detailed reports on the challenges facing Kyiv. I instructed Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Vygivskyi, together with all necessary agencies and the Kyiv City Administration, to prepare contingency plans for public transportation in Kyiv and to provide additional transportation. As of today, such contingency plans effectively do not exist at the city level,” Zelenskyy wrote following a conference call with government officials and security forces.

As a reminder, on the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck the North Bridge in Kyiv with cruise missiles. The nighttime attack damaged the bridge’s road surface, the trolleybus overhead wire system, and a power line.

Due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorists’ attack on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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