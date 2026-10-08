Residents of the Obolon district in Kyiv are asking the President to appoint a district head of their choosing: people are tired of being governed from above

One of Kyiv’s largest districts—Obolon—has been without proper leadership for a long time. Residents of the district are trying to bring this to the attention of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and have proposed their own candidates for the position.



Residents are proposing to hold an open public ranking vote for candidates for the position of head of the Obolon District State Administration in Kyiv.

“This is not about replacing the appointment procedure prescribed by law. Under current legislation, heads of local state administrations are appointed by the President of Ukraine upon the recommendation of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Therefore, the results of such a public vote will be advisory in nature. But this could be the starting point for a broader public initiative to change the law: the creation of a transparent mechanism whereby the opinions of district residents will be taken into account even before a personnel decision is made,” the initiative states.

A public vote on candidates for head of the Obolon District State Administration in Kyiv has begun on Facebook.

Voters are invited to choose from the following candidates:

Oleksandr Kucheryavyi Oleksiy Shevchuk Hanna Svyrydenko Glib Antonenko Mariana Bezugla Bogdan Chorniy Yevgen Kuzmenko Kirill Fesik Anabella Morina Lyudmila Sagaidak

It has also been proposed to nominate other candidates.

“Based on the results, we can create a public trust rating among residents and identify the people whom the community itself considers worthy of representing the district,” the organizers of the vote note.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Kirill Fesik from his position as head of the Obolon District State Administration in Kyiv. The corresponding order was published on August 20, 2026, on the head of state’s website, and Fesik himself submitted his resignation.

In August of this year, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko appealed to the Prime Minister of Ukraine with a proposal to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration, and to consider his dismissal.

The police have opened a criminal investigation against Bakhmatov.

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