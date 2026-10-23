October Breaks Records: Unusually Warm Weather Recorded in the Kyiv Region

On October 22, record-high minimum air temperatures for that date were recorded in Baryshivka, Fastiv, and Chernobyl.

In Baryshivka, the temperature was +9.6°C; in Fastiv, +10.7°C; and in Chernobyl, +9.7°C. All three readings exceeded previous records from past years.

Source: Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory.

Despite the first night frosts and wet snow in the Carpathians, average temperatures in October in some regions of Ukraine are 5°C above the climatic norm. Forecasters also predict more sunny days in the near future.

Forecasters have issued a warning about hazardous weather for Kyiv and the surrounding region.

As a reminder, rainy weather will persist in most regions of Ukraine in the coming days. According to the forecaster’s prediction, an improvement in weather conditions can be expected only next week.

Read us on