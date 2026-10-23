October Breaks Records: Unusually Warm Weather Recorded in the Kyiv Region
On October 22, record-high minimum air temperatures for that date were recorded in Baryshivka, Fastiv, and Chernobyl.
In Baryshivka, the temperature was +9.6°C; in Fastiv, +10.7°C; and in Chernobyl, +9.7°C. All three readings exceeded previous records from past years.
Source: Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory.
Despite the first night frosts and wet snow in the Carpathians, average temperatures in October in some regions of Ukraine are 5°C above the climatic norm. Forecasters also predict more sunny days in the near future.
Forecasters have issued a warning about hazardous weather for Kyiv and the surrounding region.
As a reminder, rainy weather will persist in most regions of Ukraine in the coming days. According to the forecaster’s prediction, an improvement in weather conditions can be expected only next week.