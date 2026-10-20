Researchers have identified molecular and structural changes in the taste buds of people who experienced taste disorders for more than a year after having COVID-19. As ScienceDaily reports, the findings were published in the journal Chemical Senses.

Which tastes were affected

Scientists from the University of Colorado Anschutz and two Swedish universities examined 28 people whose taste problems persisted for more than a year after infection. None of the participants had been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

In eight of the 28 participants, testing showed clearly abnormal taste indicators. Another 11 people reported difficulty recognizing certain tastes, primarily sweet, bitter and umami. Umami is a taste characteristic, among other things, of mushrooms and broth. At the same time, participants’ ability to perceive salty and sour tastes generally remained largely unaffected.

Disrupted signaling in cells

Researchers collected small tissue samples of taste buds from 20 participants. They found reduced levels of messenger RNA associated with the production of the PLCβ2 protein. This protein amplifies signals that arise when the tongue recognizes sweet, bitter and umami tastes before the information is transmitted to the brain.

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Cells responsible for salty and sour tastes use other signaling mechanisms that do not depend on PLCβ2. According to the authors, this may explain why these sensations remained intact in some participants.

Changes in the structure of taste buds

Microscopic examination also showed that the physical organization of cells in the taste buds was disrupted in some participants. In others, they appeared normal. The authors believe that persistent taste disorders may be linked simultaneously to changes in molecular signals and the structure of these cells.

Under normal conditions, taste bud cells renew approximately every two to four weeks. However, researchers recorded signs that the processes necessary for normal transmission of taste signals may remain disrupted much longer in some people. Scientists still need to determine whether these changes can normalize over time and whether methods aimed at restoring normal taste-signal transmission will help.

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