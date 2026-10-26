We met Oleksandra Korobka in May. A conductor and the founder of the Queens Orchestra, she spoke about conducting as the art of managing a process, rather than people. Oleksandra recently returned to UA.News to share her latest achievements: another important milestone has emerged in her professional life—an international conducting competition in Târgu Mureș, Romania.

Two months of intense preparation for the competition involved mastering 11 pieces, taking the stage, and only then finding out which one she would have to conduct. Oleksandra Korobka was the only woman among the semifinalists; she received the special “Best Female Conductor” award and an invitation to perform at the winners’ concert. The conductor herself admits that receiving the award wasn’t as satisfying as performing with the orchestra at the gala concert. For her, the competition isn’t so much about winning as it is about professional growth, the ability to work under conditions of uncertainty, and the opportunity to continue performing.

In a new interview with UA.News, Oleksandra explained how such competitions benefit even experienced conductors, why after a victory you think not about the award but about the next performance, how the support of a Ukrainian musician in the Romanian

orchestra helped her get through the competition, and what programs she’s preparing for her November tour of Ukraine.

“The Adrenaline of the Unknown”: Taking the Podium and 11 Pieces in Two Months

Musicians, and especially conductors, must continue to develop and participate in competitions. On the one hand, it’s very stressful and takes a lot of time to prepare; on the other, it really helps you grow and pushes you forward. It’s not just about making new contacts or having theater directors in the audience—it’s first and foremost a powerful motivation to learn new pieces.

You step onto the stage and often don’t know in advance exactly what you’ll be conducting—that’s what toughens you up. For example, the former director of the Kraków Philharmonic competed against me in the competition. This person had already held such an important position, but still continues to travel to competitions to put himself in uncomfortable situations and keep moving forward. For our profession, this is simply a necessity. Of course, if your nerves can handle it, you absolutely have to give it a try. Aside from your own development, you see other colleagues and observe what they’re doing: you take some things to heart, while with others you think, “No, I wouldn’t do it that way.”

The competition had a unique format where you choose pieces literally “on the fly.” At each stage, the conductor selected three pieces from a list, but didn’t find out exactly which one they’d have to conduct until they stepped onto the podium. This isn’t a very common situation at competitions; usually, the program is known in advance. But here, you prepare the entire program in two months—I studied about 11 pieces in total—but one of the three unknown pieces is assigned to you at random. They were all very diverse in genre and varied in era and style, which created a special rush of adrenaline—after all, it’s important to mentally prepare yourself for exactly what you’ll be conducting at that very moment: French music or Beethoven. The uncertainty caused quite a bit of nervousness.



“Good luck” in Ukrainian: support from the orchestra, female solidarity, and the jury’s subjectivity

The orchestra of the Cultural Center in Târgu Mureș, Romania, with which we worked, is a very high-caliber ensemble. And during the competition, an incredibly touching moment occurred: when I finished conducting the first round, the concertmaster of the cello section—a young cellist—said to me in Ukrainian, “I wish you success.” What tremendous support! Realizing that there was a Ukrainian in the orchestra—and in the role of concertmaster, no less—gave me inner strength and inspiration for all the subsequent rounds.

As for gender balance, at the start of the competition there were about six female conductors, and I was the only one to make it to the semifinals. However, I never felt any sense of intense competition or rivalry. In the first round, a young woman from the U.S. conducted before me, and we spoke very warmly before and after our performances, sincerely supporting one another. In the second round, it was just me and a conductor from Italy, with whom I also developed a very good, friendly relationship.

Before that, I also participated in another competition in Romania, in Silesia. Romanian orchestras are generally impressive in terms of their skill level; the string players there are exceptionally strong. They really love music; this nation has a special, natural talent. Violinists, cellists, and wind players—they’re all top-notch professionals. There were only 20 participants in that competition, and the program seemed a bit easier because we knew it in advance. I made it to the semifinals, but I didn’t advance to the finals that time.

Judging at competitions is always a very subjective matter. For example, at that same competition in Silesia, there was a young woman who had won first prize at the Ionel Perlea Competition the year before, but here she didn’t even make it to the second round. So, to a certain extent, a competition is a lottery. A lot depends on the conductor’s state of mind—whether they’ve had enough sleep, whether they’re distracted by other thoughts—and, of course, on the jury’s decision: some may relate to your interpretation, while others may see the piece differently and give you lower scores. This is by no means a sign of unprofessionalism; it’s simply how things turn out.

A close colleague of mine, the Azerbaijani conductor Anar Bramo, who has won similar competitions, said something very apt: to advance, you have to be the best of them all—not just three or four steps ahead, but ten steps ahead.

That thought really stuck with me, so I prepared as thoroughly as possible for the competition in Târgu Mureș—both mentally and professionally.

After my performances, I always review the video recording and analyze what I could have done better or where I should have reacted more quickly. I also always ask the musicians themselves for feedback. They are a conductor’s best and most objective conscience, because they see all the nuances from the inside without any bias and will directly suggest how to make the performance more comfortable for the orchestra.

The flip side of triumph: why euphoria gives way to self-criticism and sleep

When I’m announced as the winner or congratulated on advancing to the next round, my emotions are always very mixed. My first reaction is genuine surprise and joy: “Awesome, I made it through!” Immediately followed by a second one: “Oh my gosh, the next round is tomorrow—think about how to do even better.” There’s both joy and a huge sense of responsibility here, because every day you have to be better than you were yesterday.

As for thoughts like “I’m the best,” my husband always says I should celebrate the small victories. I try to do that, even though I’m very self-critical by nature. Thoughts race through my head: Why just the semifinals, and not the finals or first prize? What could I have done differently? But of course, it’s also essential to celebrate successes.

After receiving the special Best Female Conductor award, I didn’t feel any wild euphoria. Perhaps because we’re always moving forward, and victory is just another step to analyze and build upon. In fact, I derived the greatest pleasure not from the moment the award was presented, but during the gala concert, when I was simply playing with the musicians. After all, everything we do is for the sake of creativity and art. The greatest reward for us isn’t the cash prizes, but the real opportunity to continue doing what we love, receive new invitations, and perform large-scale programs. The best way to relax after such challenges is sleep. Definitely sleep!

During the week of the competition, you don’t sleep properly; you’re under constant stress and buried in sheet music, while melodies play endlessly in your head—ones you just can’t shake. When it’s finally over, you take a deep breath and fall asleep like a log.

Returning to your normal routine is also a relief. When you’re immersed in a completely different atmosphere for a long time and living in survival mode at the competition, ordinary everyday life starts to feel like a real treat afterward.

“We Keep Working Despite Everything”: A Tour of Ukrainian Cities and Diplomacy Through Music

Right now, I’m in the midst of a busy period with new invitations. I’ve received several offers from Romania and Germany, so we’re currently discussing new programs. In addition, I have a performance coming up in Poland with my orchestra and a major tour across Ukraine.

The November tour will cover three cities with completely different programs: November 13—Odesa, November 20—Dnipro, and November 27—Khmelnytskyi. These concerts are dedicated to Poland’s Independence Day and are held under the patronage of the Embassy and the Polish Institute of Culture.

Of course, my husband constantly reminds me of the danger and asks, “Where are you going? Especially to Odesa, Dnipro, or Khmelnytskyi?” But the dates and soloists’ performances are arranged in advance, so we carry on regardless. For me, it’s incredibly important to come to Ukraine, to talk about everything that’s happening here, and to constantly remind the world of our need for support. We invite European soloists who come and see with their own eyes the conditions in which people live, how Ukrainian musicians and orchestras work, and how audiences, despite everything, continue to attend concerts. I think this is very valuable.

Besides, November is such a somewhat melancholy month: it’s no longer warm, the golden autumn is gone, and the New Year is still far off. It’s important to lift people’s spirits even at this time of year. We carefully plan our programs so that they’re interesting, can bring joy, inspire, and offer a little patience. This is especially important for cities like Dnipro and Odesa. In Odesa, by the way, we’ll be performing Chopin’s Second Concerto. It always resonates with listeners and draws a large audience, since it’s music that feels very familiar and relatable to many.

In Khmelnytskyi, we’ll dedicate an entire section of the concert to Ukrainian music. We’ll perform works by Myroslav Skoryk, including the famous “Melody,” which everyone knows, and the profound “Hutsul Triptych.” I always try to bring cultures together in my programs: on the one hand, to show that Polish culture is very close to us, and on the other—to highlight our own unique art, which cannot be found anywhere else in the world. We must showcase and demonstrate this constantly.

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