On November 24, the contestants in the “Miss Universe 2026” pageant presented their national costumes on stage. A total of 116 contestants took part in the fashion show, showcasing outfits inspired by the nature, history, art, and culture of their countries. Among the looks were a fairy-tale troll from Norway, a pink flamingo from Mexico, a seahorse from Mayotte, and costumes conveying important social messages.

The national costume parade was one of the most spectacular parts of “Miss Universe 2026.” The contestants not only showcased their unique stage outfits but also used them to tell stories about their countries. Some drew on national symbols and nature, while others focused on history and cultural heritage. A few contestants used their looks to draw attention to important social issues.

The Troll from Norway

Norway’s representative, Abelone Smedsrud, chose the look of a fairy-tale troll. In this way, she wanted to remind everyone that her country is often called “the land of trolls.”

The designers created a massive structure resembling tree roots. It was complemented by delicate red flowers. Thanks to its unusual shape, the costume resembled a character from Norwegian fairy tales.

“Starry Night” from the Netherlands

Melissa Botteema, representing the Netherlands, took the stage in a costume inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Starry Night.”

With this look, the contestant chose to honor her country’s contribution to world culture. The artist’s famous work served as the basis for the stage outfit, which evoked one of the most famous paintings in the world.

A Feminist Look from the U.S.

The U.S. representative, Justus Kelly, chose a costume with a powerful message. It was dedicated to the history of American women’s struggle for equal rights, overcoming social barriers, and changes in beauty pageants.

A fan made from newspaper pages drew particular attention. It featured iconic headlines, including “Women Have Won the Right to Vote!” and “African American Woman Wins Beauty Pageant!” In this way, the contestant highlighted key milestones in women’s struggle for their rights and opportunities.

The Spiny Lobster from the Turks and Caicos Islands

Selena Grant from the Turks and Caicos Islands presented a look inspired by the Caribbean spiny lobster. The costume was named “Queen of the Tide.”

In this way, the contestant paid tribute to crustaceans, which are of great importance to the islands’ economy and fishing culture. The spiny lobster is also one of the natural symbols of this territory.

Puerto Rico’s Floral Look

Jennifer Barreto, representing Puerto Rico, took the stage in a green bodysuit adorned with precious stones. Her look was complemented by large pink pom-poms, shimmering leaves, a long pink feathered sash, and an unusual headpiece with spiky elements.

The costume attracted attention primarily due to its abundance of details and vibrant color combination.

Kyrgyzstan’s Folkloric Look

Medina Ermekova, representing Kyrgyzstan, drew inspiration from national folklore. Her look was based on Bugue Ene—a well-known figure in Kyrgyz culture.

The costume was complemented by an unusual headdress with horns, inside which a pipe was hidden. It harmonized with the cream-colored fabric of the ball gown. The look was also adorned with a sheer, shimmering veil that matched the dress’s sleeves.

Guarana from Brazil

Marcella Kozinski, representing Brazil, chose a costume inspired by guarana—the fruit of a plant that grows in the Amazon.

The outfit was adorned with over 40,000 crystals. They sparkled as the contestant took the stage. Unusual materials were also used to create the costume: the leaves were made from PET bottles, and the fruits hanging from the contestant’s waist were 3D-printed and hand-painted.

The Butterfly from the Cayman Islands

Juliana Myers, representing the Cayman Islands, chose the image of a swallowtail butterfly. This species of butterfly is native to the islands and served as the inspiration for the national costume.

The outfit was complemented by a green skirt adorned with bright red, yellow, purple, and white flowers, a floral headpiece, and a massive, sparkling necklace.

“Goddess of the Golden Tropics” from Costa Rica

Mariale Acosta presented a costume dedicated to Costa Rica’s natural wealth. The main detail was a large structure on the back shaped like a guaria morada—the country’s national flower.

A large golden frog with red eyes adorned the contestant’s shoulders. The look was complemented by a forest-green dress and a crown.

“Lady Liberty” from Cuba

Mia Dio presented a costume titled La Dama de la Libertad, which translates to “Lady Liberty.” It combined historical events with symbols of peaceful protest. The look is dedicated to the “Women in White” movement, which emerged in Cuba in 2003. It was founded by the wives and female relatives of 75 dissidents imprisoned by the authorities. According to the contestant, these people were deprived of their freedom for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of speech and thought. Their wives, mothers, and other family members wore white outfits, carried gladiolas, and took part in peaceful marches. In this way, they demanded the prisoners’ release.

On the back of her costume, Mia Dio placed portraits of all 75 prisoners. The design was complemented by dozens of white gladiolus flowers, which, as the contestant explained, symbolize peaceful resistance.

The National Flower of Curaçao

Biante Roer-Gomperts dedicated her costume to Curaçao’s national flower and one of the country’s most famous buildings. The outfit was adorned with numerous bright yellow kibrahacha flowers. Their petals moved along with the contestant as she walked across the stage.

The bodice of the costume was designed in green and white. These colors symbolize the hues of the Curaçao National Archives building.

Swans and Winter in Denmark

Denmark’s representative, Fi Rose Lindegaard, chose a costume that combined two symbols—the country’s national bird and the Scandinavian winter.

A special detail was the back of the outfit, designed in the shape of a snowflake. In this way, the contestant conveyed the atmosphere of winter in Denmark and drew on her country’s natural symbols.

Ancient Olympia as Interpreted by Greece

Olivia Vasilopoulos dedicated her national costume to Ancient Olympia—the place considered the cradle of the Olympic Games.

The contestant took the stage in an outfit inspired by ancient Greek warriors, who were the first to participate in the Olympic Games. The golden ensemble was complemented by a blue cape, a wreath, and the famous Olympic torch.

Kabuki Theater from Japan

Sayuki Ito presented a costume dedicated to traditional Japanese theater. It was based on Renzishi—a type of Kabuki dance.

The contestant wore a cream-colored kimono with bright red details. The look was complemented by traditional Kabuki-style makeup and a long ponytail with red and white streaks.

“The Island of Seahorses” — Mayotte

Mayotte’s representative, Maeva Tumbou Dani, created a stage look dedicated to the territory’s main island—Grand Terre.

The seahorse served as the costume’s central motif. It was this motif that defined the concept of the outfit and its connection to the island’s natural environment.

Pink Flamingo from Mexico

María Vargas, representing Mexico, chose the image of a pink flamingo. She drew inspiration from the Yucatán Peninsula, where these birds can be seen in their natural habitat.

The outfit was centered around a shimmering bodysuit, which set the tone for the entire pink ensemble. The most eye-catching feature was the massive feather structure on her back. It formed a large circle, and above each shoulder sat a voluminous, three-dimensional flamingo head.

The Morivivi Flower from Puerto Rico

Another of Jennifer Barreto’s looks was inspired by the morivivi flower—a plant considered a symbol of resilience in Puerto Rico. Its unique feature is that it folds its leaves when it senses an external stimulus. The contestant decided to convey this trait through her stage costume. A pink flower served as the centerpiece of a large headpiece, while a shiny green bodysuit resembled the plant’s stem. Leaves and additional flowers protruded from the back of the headpiece, creating a three-dimensional composition.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s representative, Anna Nikonova, had chosen the “Golden Pectoral” national costume for “Miss Universe 2026.” It was inspired by a famous Scythian ornament discovered in 1971 in the Tovsta Mohyla burial mound.

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