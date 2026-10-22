The 39th Tokyo International Film Festival will begin in Tokyo, Japan, on October 26 and run until November 4. The festival will open with “Sukiyaki,” directed by Takahisa Zeze, The Japan Times reports.

Opening and centerpiece screening

“Sukiyaki” is inspired by Kyū Sakamoto’s song of the same name, which became a global hit in 1963. The film tells not only the story of the singer himself, played by Taiga Nakano, but also of composer Hachidai Nakamura, portrayed by Junichi Okada, and lyricist Rokusuke Ei, played by Tori Matsuzaka.

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Another of the two biggest Japanese films at this year’s TIFF will be “Godzilla Minus Zero,” directed by Takashi Yamazaki. Its centerpiece screening is scheduled for November 1.

Japanese cinema in the program

The Tokyo International Film Festival traditionally presents Japanese cinema, from classic works by masters of the golden age to independent films by emerging directors. The article also mentions the Japanese-Taiwanese film “Canary Lullaby,” directed by Akira Ikeda. The film stars Kimiko Yo, Taiwanese actor Liu Kuan-ting and Japanese actor Joe Odagiri.

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