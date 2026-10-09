John Lennon's 86th Birthday: How a Pacifist Made Money from Cows, Lost The Beatles' Songs, and Left Behind a Gold Mine

On October 9, 2026, John Lennon would have turned 86. Most people know him as the idealist in a white suit who called on humanity to renounce private property. But behind the lyrics of “Imagine” lay a very different person. Lennon was a millionaire with strange habits; he loved expensive things, invested in unexpected assets, and was constantly suing corporations.

His life shatters the myth of the selfless hippie. John bought deserted islands, fought for copyrights, and at the same time allowed his wife to spend millions on breeding farms. When Lennon died in 1980, it seemed as though the story had ended. In reality, that was when his biggest business venture began.

Yoko Ono turned her husband’s name into a flawless commercial machine. Today, his songs, drawings, and even the shape of his glasses bring his heirs tens of millions of dollars every year. The musician earns more than many living pop stars thanks to streaming, old court settlements, and artificial intelligence.

UA.News explains how Lennon spent The Beatles’ first massive royalties, why Michael Jackson appropriated his songs, how the Beatles extracted half a billion dollars from Steve Jobs, and how much his posthumous empire is worth today.

Stacks of dollars in a piano and a yellow Rolls-Royce: how Lennon spent his first royalties

In the early 1960s, a flood of money suddenly came pouring in for The Beatles. The musicians had no idea how the banking system worked. The fees for their first stadium performances were delivered in ordinary leather suitcases and paper bags. Lennon would simply stuff thick wads of bills into his coat pockets and tuck the rest inside his piano at home.

When there was too much money, John started spending it without any plan. In 1965, he bought a black Rolls-Royce Phantom V limousine. The car seemed too boring to him for a rock star. John took it to the JP Fallon workshop, paid 1,000 pounds, and ordered the body to be repainted a bright yellow. Instead of the back seat, the interior was fitted with a double bed, a refrigerator, a TV, and a telephone.

The British public was shocked. In central London, an elderly aristocrat even attacked the car with an umbrella and shouted at Lennon that he had disgraced a national symbol. However, this eccentricity turned out to be a brilliant investment. In June 1985, the car was sold at a Sotheby’s auction for a staggering $2.29 million.

In 1967, John saw an ad for the sale of the uninhabited island of Dorinish off the coast of Ireland. He paid 1,700 pounds for it without even inspecting the land. At first, the musician wanted to build a hideout there to escape his fans.

Then he changed his mind and let a hippie commune live there for free. The island never brought in a single penny, but it perfectly illustrated Lennon’s style: acting on impulse and not counting the cost.

Fur coats in the fridge and cows worth $6 million

In the hit song “Imagine,” John sang the lines “Imagine no possessions.” But in real life, he possessed a vast fortune. Together with his wife, Yoko Ono, they bought five separate apartments in the prestigious Dakota building in New York. The couple lived in one apartment, set up an office in the second, entertained guests in the third, and set aside the fourth specifically for Yoko’s fur coats. They even installed refrigeration units there to keep the fur from spoiling.

In 1975, after the birth of their son Sean, Lennon officially announced his retirement. He stayed at home, baked bread, and took his child for walks in Central Park. All financial matters were handed over to Yoko Ono. Unlike her husband, she had a keen understanding of the value of money, having grown up in a family of prominent Japanese bankers. She hired accountants and lawyers and set about growing their wealth.

Yoko’s most unexpected decision was to invest in agriculture. She spent about $6 million on land and purebred Holstein cows in New York and Delaware. The rock icon’s family unexpectedly became one of the most famous American cattle breeding operations.

The plan worked brilliantly. In 1980, their elite cow, nicknamed Sexing Rag Apple Star, was sold at a farm auction for a record $265,000. John laughed heartily at the time: “Only my Yoko could go to the countryside and make a fortune off cows.” By the fall of 1980, the family’s assets exceeded $200 million. Lennon could have picked up a guitar never again in his life.

Michael Jackson bought the rights to The Beatles’ songs for $47.5 million

The biggest financial blow to The Beatles was the loss of the rights to their own songs. Back in 1963, manager Brian Epstein struck a deal with publisher Dick James and founded Northern Songs. The musicians were young guys and didn’t delve into the legal documents. As a result, Lennon and McCartney each received only 20% of the shares, while the publisher and manager controlled the rest.

To reduce the draconian British taxes, the company went public in 1965. Taxes did indeed drop, but John and Paul’s shares were reduced to 15%. In 1969, behind the musicians’ backs, publisher Dick James sold his entire stake in the company to ATV Music, owned by media mogul Lew Grade, for 1.5 million pounds. The Beatles tried to buy back the shares, but they quarreled among themselves and lost. They had to sell their remaining shares for 3.5 million pounds.

Then an anecdotal story unfolded. In the early 1980s, Paul McCartney became friends with Michael Jackson and recorded several duets with him. Over lunch, Paul decided to teach his young colleague a thing or two about the business. He pulled out a notebook and showed him a list of the publishing rights to Buddy Holly’s songs that he had purchased. McCartney explained, “The real money isn’t in concerts—it’s in publishing rights.” Jackson remembered this for the rest of his life.

In 1984, The Beatles’ catalog was put up for sale for $40 million. McCartney wanted to buy it together with Yoko Ono, splitting the cost in half, but she considered the price unreasonably high. While the songwriters were arguing, Michael Jackson snapped up the rights, offering $47.5 million.

Paul took offense at this move and severed ties with the singer. However, Lennon’s estate was not affected by this: the legally mandated 50% of royalties continued to be paid to John’s family. Later, Jackson resold half of the business to Sony for $95 million. McCartney himself was only able to negotiate the return of a portion of the U.S. rights in 2017.

The War of the Two Apples: How The Beatles Made Steve Jobs Pay Half a Billion

Another major legal drama involved Apple Inc. In 1968, The Beatles founded their own company, Apple Corps, and chose a green apple as their logo. They dreamed of selling records, clothing, and electronics. The project quickly went bankrupt due to theft and chaos in the office, but the trademark itself remained with the musicians.

When Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak launched Apple Computer in 1976, the Beatles’ lawyers immediately took the matter to court. The parties first reached a settlement in 1981: Jobs paid $80,000 and promised that his computers would never involve music.

But technology was advancing rapidly. By the late 1980s, Mac computers had become capable of recording and playing back sound. The Beatles filed another lawsuit and, in 1991, won $26.5 million from Jobs. The real storm began in the early 2000s, when the iPod portable music player and the iTunes digital music service were introduced. Musicians accused Apple of blatantly violating the old agreements.

The legal battle dragged on for years. It wasn’t until February 2007 that Steve Jobs decided to settle the matter once and for all. Apple Inc. purchased all rights to the name and logo. According to market estimates, Jobs’ company paid The Beatles approximately $500 million, allowing the music label to continue using the trademark.

This agreement reconciled the parties. In November 2010, Steve Jobs triumphantly unveiled The Beatles’ discography on iTunes. In just the first seven days, users purchased 2 million tracks and 450,000 albums. John Lennon’s heirs earned tens of millions of dollars in net profit from this launch.

The Battle Over the Estate and Julian Lennon’s Auctions

Despite public talk of universal love, the Lennon family was rife with bitter financial conflicts. John drafted his will in 1979. He bequeathed all his capital, music rights, and real estate to Yoko Ono and their son Sean. He made no mention whatsoever in the document of his eldest son, Julian, born during his marriage to his first wife, Cynthia.

Julian received only a trust fund of 100,000 pounds sterling and a modest educational allowance. The young man watched as, after his father’s death, albums sold in the millions, while his family received nothing. Julian hired lawyers and began a protracted legal battle against his stepmother.

The case dragged on for nearly 16 years. The case ended with a settlement only in 1996. The amount of the settlement was not officially disclosed, but British journalists learned that Yoko had agreed to pay her stepson between 20 and 25 million pounds sterling.

The saddest part is that after John’s death, Yoko did not give her son a single memento of his father. To gather at least something, Julian turned to public auctions. He spent a significant portion of the money he was awarded on purchasing his father’s manuscripts and postcards.

A Gold Mine After Death: How Lennon’s Songs Generate Revenue Through Streaming and Artificial Intelligence

Lennon’s murder in December 1980 outside the Dakota building sent sales of his music skyrocketing. The album *Double Fantasy*, which had just been released, immediately sold over 8 million copies. Yoko Ono quickly secured the copyrights to her husband’s signature, his self-portraits, and his round glasses.

Today, the John Lennon brand remains a steady money-maker. In its 2025 ranking of the richest deceased celebrities, Forbes estimated that Lennon’s estate earned his heirs $12 million.

Money is pouring in from all directions. The German company Montblanc produces expensive pens bearing the musician’s name, the Swiss brand Raymond Weil sells limited-edition watches, and the song “Imagine” plays at the opening of every Olympic Games, generating substantial licensing fees.

The latest big payday came from artificial intelligence. In November 2023, The Beatles released the track “Now and Then,” which they dubbed the band’s final song. The track was pieced together from an old cassette demo that John recorded at home in the late 1970s. Director Peter Jackson’s neural network extracted Lennon’s muffled vocals and polished them to perfect studio quality. The song topped the British charts 54 years after the quartet’s first triumph, generating millions of new streams on streaming services.

John Lennon’s story showed that rebellion and capitalism can go hand in hand. John was a staunch opponent of war, returned his royal honors, and mocked the English aristocracy. But it was precisely this image of an honest rebel that made his brand immortal in the marketplace.

The commercial failures of the 1960s taught his heirs strict discipline. Yoko Ono did not repeat the old mistakes. She protected every line, every drawing, and every second of her husband’s recordings, establishing an unshakable trust with secure copyrights.

On his 86th birthday, John Lennon remains a rare artist whose legacy has not diminished over the years. His songs continue to bring in millions—not because they’re pushed by marketers, but because genuine talent and rebellious freedom remain the world’s rarest commodities.

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