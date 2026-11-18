British actress Joan Collins attended a social event in London's Mayfair neighborhood with her husband, Percy Gibson.

The star of the TV series “Dynasty” chose a black jacket with a gold collar and a pencil skirt.

She accessorized the look with shimmering fishnet tights embellished with rhinestones, statement jewelry from Tiffany & Co., and evening makeup.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Inés de Ramón once again caught the paparazzi’s attention during their stay in Spain. The couple was spotted together near a hotel during the 74th San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Photo: Brad Pitt, wearing camouflage, kicked off the press tour for his new film.

Brad Pitt’s 21-year-old daughter has officially renounced his last name.

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