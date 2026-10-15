93-year-old Joan Collins appeared in public with her husband, who is 31 years her junior

British actress Joan Collins, known for the TV series “Dynasty,” attended an event at Claridge’s Hotel in London with her 61-year-old husband, Percy Gibson.

The actress wore a black-and-white plaid suit and held hands with her husband. The couple attended the launch of a book about the history of the famous hotel.

Collins and Gibson were married in February 2002. He is the actress’s fifth husband and works as a Hollywood producer. The couple has been together for over 24 years.

Source: Joan Collins’ Instagram

The husband of Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy their family endured. During childbirth, after which the couple lost their daughter, the singer’s life was also in danger.

A terrible tragedy struck the family of singer Iryna Fedyshyn.

Marichka Padalko stood up for Iryna Fedyshyn after the loss of her child.