In Hong Kong, China, on November 1, 94-year-old actor Bowie Wu received a lifetime achievement award. The honor was presented for his many years of work in film and television, ECNS reports.

A career spanning more than seven decades

Bowie Wu, known to several generations of Hong Kong viewers as Sau Gor, made his film debut in 1953 in Men’s Hearts. Over more than 70 years of professional activity, he has appeared in hundreds of films and television projects. The actor’s works include 1987’s The Haunted Cop Shop and Overheard 2, released in 2011.

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Ceremony in Hong Kong

Wu was among the recipients at the 19th World Outstanding Chinese Awards ceremony, organized by the World Chinese Business Investment Foundation. The event was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and honored representatives of science, culture, art, sports, and business.

The World Outstanding Chinese Award was also presented to scientist Yan Ning, Chinese University of Hong Kong Vice-Chancellor Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, as well as actors Eric Tsang Chi-wai and Tony Leung Ka-fai. Pianist Aristo Sham and artist Li Xiaolin received the World Outstanding Artist Award. During the ceremony, Wu urged young people to work hard and not shy away from difficult tasks.

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