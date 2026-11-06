Adriana Lima attended a fashion brand's party in New York

Brazilian supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret star Adriana Lima attended a party celebrating the launch of the Oner NYC brand in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

For the event, the model chose a marsala-colored athletic set—pants and a top—which she accessorized with a black leather coat, classic pumps, and a minimalist clutch.

Earlier, Lima also attended the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards. On the red carpet, she appeared in a milky-white maxi dress by LaQuan Smith featuring a plunging neckline and a wide black belt.

The Mall of Cyprus in Cyprus is set to open the country’s first stores for the international brands Victoria’s Secret and LEGO by the end of 2026.

The American women’s brand Victoria’s Secret has signed its first contract with a transgender model, 22-year-old Brazilian Valentina Sampaio. She will star in the new VS Pink campaign.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place in New York for the first time since 2018.

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