Iris Lowe wowed the audience with her daring dress at a gala event in Los Angeles

British model Iris Law was one of the standout guests at the annual LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026, which took place in Los Angeles. The daughter of actor Jude Law chose a silver “sheer” dress with deep cutouts and an open back. Her look caught the attention of photographers and sparked discussions on social media.

Iris Law, 26, appeared on the red carpet in a dress by Amaraxmara. The dress featured an unusual geometric pattern with details resembling mother-of-pearl. The silver fabric and intricate design created a striking look that immediately stood out among the other outfits of the evening.

The cut of the dress drew particular attention. The dress had deep side slits and a completely open back. Because of this, the outfit falls into the category of so-called “sheer” dresses—styles that reveal a significant portion of the body thanks to sheer elements or daring cutouts. Iris complemented her look with jewelry from the French brand Repossi. At the same time, she didn’t overload the outfit with extra details, keeping the focus squarely on the dress itself.

After photos from the event surfaced, the model’s look sparked discussion on social media. User reactions were mixed. Some commenters were impressed by the dress’s unusual design and Iris’s boldness. Others found the dress too revealing and noted that the numerous cutouts distracted from its design. Some users even suggested that a lining could have made the look more understated and, in their opinion, more elegant.

The LACMA Art+Film Gala itself is an annual charity event organized by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The event is dedicated to supporting the museum’s programs that bring together art, film, and culture. Actors, directors, musicians, artists, designers, and representatives of the fashion industry are invited to attend. As a result, the gala draws attention not only to the cultural program but also to the celebrities’ red-carpet looks.

Iris Law is the daughter of British actor Jude Law and actress Sadie Frost. She was born in 2000 and has built a career in modeling. Iris collaborates with fashion brands, participates in advertising campaigns, and appears at social events and fashion shows. She is a regular at fashion industry events, where she attracts attention not only because of her famous last name but also thanks to her own stylish choices.

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