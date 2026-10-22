Actor Andrew Shu has found love after a high-profile relationship with his exes

American actor Andrew Shu, who rose to fame for his role as Billy Campbell in the series “Melrose Place,” is preparing for his wedding. His fiancée is 49-year-old Marylee Phibig, an attorney specializing in immigration law. The actor himself is 59 years old.

This story has also attracted attention because of the couple’s past, as they were previously connected through their ex-partners.

The fact is that both Andrew and Meryl have been married before: he was married to ABC3 journalist Amy Robach, and she was married to journalist T.J. Holmes, who worked for the same TV network. In 2022, Amy and T.J. made headlines when it came to light that they were having an affair.

Both were still married at the time. After divorcing Andrew and Meryl, the couple continued their relationship and got married in September 2026.

Amid the scandal surrounding their exes, Shu and Phibig began supporting each other, and eventually their friendship blossomed into love.

“I don’t know how it happened, but it’s a happy ending,” Andrew admitted.

"We are very grateful and full of hope," the actor added.

People reports on this.

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