Actor Ian Ziering from the TV series "Beverly Hills" has filed a lawsuit over unpaid fees

American actor Ian Ziering, known for his role as Steve Sanders in the TV series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” is seeking at least $100,000 in court from the organizers of a television show. According to him, the producers failed to pay part of the promised fee.

On November 6, 2026, the actor’s production company, iMan Productions, filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Ziring hosted the six-episode series *The Great American Road Rally: Celebrity Edition*, which premiered on The CW in September 2026. According to the show’s concept, celebrities traveled along the legendary Route 66, raised funds for charity, and participated in the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the American highway.

According to the contract, the actor was to receive $260,000 for his participation in the project. He was paid the first $60,000, and the remaining amount was divided into two payments of $100,000 each.

The final payment was due by October 21, 2026. However, according to Ziring, he never received the money.

The lawsuit specifically addresses the vehicles that the producers allegedly designated as collateral to secure the payments. These include three vehicles:

a 2016 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake;

a 2014 Dodge Challenger;

a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z51.

However, according to the plaintiff, it later turned out that the vehicles, which were registered in Tennessee, were located in Nevada and belonged to another company. As a result, Ziring did not receive any of the promised vehicles.

Another issue highlighted in the lawsuit concerns the legal status of the show’s organizer. According to records, The Great American Road Rally LLC was administratively dissolved on September 22, 2025—four days before the contract with the actor was signed.

Now, Ian Ziering is demanding payment of the outstanding fee, as well as compensation for damages, interest, and legal costs. The total amount of his claims could exceed $100,000.

This was reported by Entertainment Weekly.

As a reminder, a four-episode documentary series about Justin Timberlake is set to premiere on Apple TV in December. In it, the singer will share details of his life and comment on events that once attracted significant public attention.

As a reminder, the American superstar was arrested for driving under the influence.

Timberlake stopped a concert because a fan was feeling unwell.

Justin Timberlake was accused of cheating on his ex-girlfriend.

Read us on