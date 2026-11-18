American actor and Oscar winner Rami Malek was caught on video during the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, India, on November 17.

His emotional reaction to meeting Princess Kate Middleton of Wales quickly went viral.

The footage shows the actor standing next to Kate, smiling and clearly delighted. Social media users called his reaction sincere and amusing.

During the event, Malek also spoke about meeting Prince William through the Earthshot Prize environmental initiative. According to the actor, he admires the prince’s dedication to environmental issues and his commitment to engaging the world in protecting the environment.

Source: HELLO

Earlier, Kate Middleton appeared in public sporting a “country chic” look.

As a reminder, Kate Middleton unexpectedly sold tickets to Wimbledon.

Earlier, Prince William commented for the first time on Kate Middleton’s health following her battle with cancer.

During a visit to Scotland, Princess Kate unveiled a coat of her own design.

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