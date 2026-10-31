In Australia, 27-year-old actress Olivia Hargroder, who has Down syndrome and underwent several surgeries as a child, played the lead role in the feature film Boss Cat. The film tells the story of 23-year-old Sonja, who tries to retain the ability to live in her own home after her mother’s death. ABC News Australia reports on the actress’s story.

Hargroder lives in Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, and began studying acting at the Bus Stop Films organization in 2021. The organization involves young people with intellectual disabilities, autism, or Down syndrome in filmmaking and helps them gain skills to work in the film industry. Previously, the actress studied in the Open Young Actor's Studio program at Australia’s National Institute of Dramatic Art.

Heart surgery and rehabilitation

During the 20th week of Olivia’s mother Kerry Reid’s pregnancy, doctors detected a severe heart defect in the fetus which, according to her mother, was considered incompatible with life, and they strongly advised terminating the pregnancy. After the birth, Kerry realized that her daughter had Down syndrome. At nine weeks old, Olivia’s condition worsened because of a hole in her heart, so she underwent surgery. According to her mother, her chances of survival at the time were 20%.

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Olivia was also predicted to potentially have difficulties with speaking and walking. However, she mastered dancing and, in 2017, performed at the UN headquarters in New York on World Down Syndrome Day. As a teenager, she often fell and suffered fractures due to the incorrect position of her kneecaps. At the age of 15, Hargroder wrote a letter to orthopedic surgeon Jeremy Bartlett asking for surgery. After surgery on both knees and rehabilitation, she was able to run, jump, and dance.

Sonja’s role and future plans

Boss Cat director and screenwriter Genevieve Clay-Smith, co-founder of Bus Stop Films, said that she saw Hargroder as the performer for the role of Sonja from their very first meeting. Before filming, the actress and director discussed the script and emotional scenes every week. To work on the role, Hargroder created a color-coded mood chart that helped her portray the character’s anger, joy, or sadness without immersing herself in those emotions off camera.

The film premiered in June at the Sydney Film Festival, and its wide release was scheduled for December 3, International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Hargroder also works at a large supermarket and dreams of dancing in Broadway musicals and performing on a tour with her favorite singer, Taylor Swift.

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