Actress Greta Garbo was recreated using AI for a bearing advertisement

The descendants of actress Greta Garbo haven’t ruled out the possibility that she might reappear on movie screens—this time as a digital image created using artificial intelligence.

A virtual version of the actress has already been used in an advertisement for the Swedish company SKF, which specializes in the manufacture of bearings. In the 99-second commercial, scenes featuring Garbo’s digital image alternate with shots of the company’s products.

Garbo’s image has already been recreated for an advertisement by the Swedish industrial company SKF using generative AI. Craig Ricefield, one of three relatives who manage her estate, stated that after seeing the results, he does not rule out the possibility of using a digital version of the actress in future films.

“I won’t say ‘no,’ especially after what I’ve already seen. It’s truly incredible and very realistic. So why not bring Greta Garbo back to the movies in some form?” he said.

Ricefield said he was “stunned” by the results of the work on the SKF commercial. One of Garbo’s first on-screen appearances is linked to this very company: her second film role was in a 1921 commercial produced in collaboration with the Gothenburg-based company.

In Hollywood, Garbo became one of the leading stars of her era. Among other roles, she played a ballerina in the 1932 film *Grand Hotel* and a courtesan in the 1936 film *Camille*.

For SKF’s new 99-second commercial, her digital likeness was created using several AI models, including Seedream and Google Nano Banana Pro.

The creators did not upload any photos or videos of Garbo to the models, as these materials are protected by copyright. Instead, her appearance was recreated based on textual descriptions, including details such as her eye color and hairstyle.

A live actress played the role, and the generated image of Garbo was superimposed over her. Her voice was recreated based on a recording from one of her early films.

“I was completely blown away by how they were able to recreate and modify her gestures, her dress, her facial features, and even her voice,” said Ricefield.

According to him, the result made a particularly strong impression on him because he had personally known Garbo when she lived in New York.

The quality of the digital reconstruction, according to the family, was the reason they began to seriously consider the possibility of further using the actress’s image.

Reisfield also suggested that Garbo herself might have been interested in the new technology if she were alive today.

“She was among those who stood at the dawn of cinema during the silent film era. She transitioned to sound films and dominated the box office. So, given her career and her ability to captivate and unite audiences of both men and women, it’s entirely possible to imagine her as an actress created using AI,” he said.

Garbo’s relatives, who control the rights to her name, voice, image, and public use, state that they seek to “preserve, protect, and enhance” her legacy and carefully select their partners.

Since the actress’s death, her image has already been used by fashion houses such as Ferragamo, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton. However, the SKF ad marks the first time her digital version has been used in a moving video.

The use of AI to recreate deceased actors is increasingly sparking debate in the film industry. Some critics call this practice “the exploitation of the images of the deceased.” Similar technologies have already been used, in particular, to recreate the image of Val Kilmer.

Source: The Guardian.

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