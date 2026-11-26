Singer Alla Pugacheva shared a new selfie in which she appears without makeup or styled hair. The 77-year-old artist showed off her natural look, choosing a voluminous hat and a bright off-the-shoulder top for the unusual photo.

In the photo, she poses in a cream-colored cap with a wide brim and a red top with white polka dots.

The singer’s reddish hair falls loosely over her shoulders, and the sunlight highlights her natural facial features. The artist chose not to conceal her skin with makeup, so signs of aging are visible in the photo.

Lately, Pugachova has been leading a fairly private life, though she occasionally posts personal photos for her fans. Her new post appeared shortly after the Russian propaganda TV channel NTV staged a surveillance operation targeting the singer in Cyprus.

The film crew tried to prove that Pugacheva and her husband, Maxim Galkin, were living apart. However, in the end, the journalists themselves captured the couple with their children near their shared home.

After leaving Russia in 2022, Alla Pugacheva, along with Maxim Galkin and their two children, first settled in Israel and later moved to Cyprus. The family currently lives in Limassol, where, as of November 2026, they are renting a two-story villa.

The singer had previously explained that she had not initially planned to leave her homeland permanently. Her trip to Israel was for medical treatment, as the doctor she needed was practicing there.

Later, Pugachova’s husband and children joined her. After Maxim Galkin was designated a “foreign agent,” the family faced negative reactions toward their children at school.

Pugachova said that the bullying of Harry and Lisa was one of the reasons the family decided not to return to Russia.

Pugachova posted the photo on her InstaStories.

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