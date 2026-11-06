Alyona Alyona lost more than 11 kg in two weeks after her surgery and shared a photo

Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona shared a photo of herself in her underwear and talked about the initial results of the gastric bypass surgery she underwent on October 22.

In 14 days, her weight dropped from 132 to 120.7 kg—she lost 11.3 kg.

At the same time, the singer emphasized that what matters most to her isn’t the number on the scale, but the process of change, forming new habits, and taking care of herself.

Source: Instagram alyona alyona

Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona (Alona Savranenko) showed what her stomach looked like on the second day after her gastric bypass surgery. The artist showed her scars and talked about how she was feeling after the procedure.

Earlier, rapper Alyona Alyona admitted that she had undergone bariatric surgery.

Prior to that, Alyona Alyona had spoken about her life weighing 125 kg and her health issues.

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