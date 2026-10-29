Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona (Alona Savranenko) said that after her gastric bypass surgery, she will have to put her plans to become a mother on hold.

According to the artist, doctors recommend that she avoid getting pregnant for at least a year, or preferably two.

She explained that after surgery, the body needs time to heal and adapt, as well as to restore nutrient absorption and monitor for possible deficiencies.

The rapper admitted that she would like to have two children before she turns 40, but she doesn’t know yet how her life will unfold.

Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona (Alona Savranenko) showed what her stomach looks like on the second day after her gastric bypass surgery. The artist showed her scars and talked about how she’s feeling after the surgery.

Earlier, rapper Alyona Alyona admitted that she had undergone bariatric surgery.

Prior to that, Alyona Alyona had spoken about her life weighing 125 kg and her health issues.

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