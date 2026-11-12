Ana de Armas made her first public appearance with her new boyfriend following her romance with Tom Cruise

The 38-year-old Hollywood actress attended a social event in Las Vegas alongside 37-year-old Venezuelan musician Beto Montenegro.

The couple posed together for photographers on the red carpet.

The couple attended the 2026 Persona of the Year gala, dedicated to singer Daddy Yankee, on the eve of the Latin Grammy Awards.

Rumors of their relationship began circulating in the summer of 2026, when the couple was spotted together at a festival in Madrid and later while vacationing on the island of Formentera.

Beto Montenegro is a singer, composer, and frontman of the Venezuelan band Rawayana.

Hollywood actor and director Robert De Niro has publicly and harshly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump. De Niro called the president an “idiot” and stated that, in his opinion, Trump is destroying the country. The actor also criticized the president’s supporters, expressing his disagreement with their position.

During the Tribeca Film Festival, Hollywood actor Robert De Niro publicly launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump. From the stage, he emotionally shouted an expletive directed at the American politician.

Legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro recorded a special video message in which he expressed his unwavering solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

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