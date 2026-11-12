Angelina Jolie has purchased a new home in Connecticut and is leaving Los Angeles

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has decided to move from Los Angeles to Connecticut on the East Coast of the United States. The star has already purchased a new property there, though the exact location of her estate has not yet been disclosed.

In September 2026, Jolie sold her home in Los Angeles. Previously, the actress explained that she had remained in the city due to circumstances related to her divorce from Brad Pitt and planned to move once all her children reached the age of majority.

The actress purchased the Los Angeles property in 2017 for $24.5 million. In September 2026, the mansion, with an area of approximately 1,020 square meters, was sold for $24.75 million. Initially, Jolie had hoped to get $29.85 million for it.

The luxurious home had six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The actress purchased it just a few months after her split from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Jolie had previously said that she remained in Los Angeles solely due to family circumstances. She wanted her children to be able to live closer to their father.

The actress has repeatedly spoken of her desire to leave the city. In an interview in 2024, she stated:

“I’m here because I’m forced to stay due to the divorce, but as soon as the children turn 18, I’ll be able to leave.”

In another conversation, Jolie explained that the main reason for purchasing a large estate in Los Angeles was her desire to be close to the children’s father, who lived nearby.

“To be close to the children’s father, who lives just five minutes from the house,” is how the actress described one of the main reasons for her decision.

It is currently unknown exactly where in Connecticut the movie star’s new estate is located.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Divorce

The acting couple had effectively separated back in 2019. However, legal disputes over child custody and their joint business—a vineyard estate in France—continued for several years afterward.

Angelina Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, commented on the conclusion of one stage of the lengthy process:

“This is just one part of a long process that began eight years ago. To be honest, Angelina is exhausted, but she feels relieved that this part is over.”

The former couple has six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The last three are the biological children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

This was reported by Page Six.

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