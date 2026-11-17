The Apple TV streaming service has renewed the popular spy series *Slow Horses* for its ninth and tenth seasons. Currently, six seasons are available to viewers, and work on the next seasons is already underway.

The company’s official announcement came shortly after rumors surfaced that the series might end after the eighth season. Filming is currently underway in London.

Gary Oldman will return to the lead role of troubled MI5 agent Jackson Lumb, who leads a team of misfit spies. The actor is known for his roles in “Dracula,” “Léon,” “The Fifth Element,” “Dark Times,” and the Harry Potter franchise.

The series is based on Mick Gerron’s “Slough House” novel series.

It remains unclear whether Jack Lowden’s character—known for his roles in “Dunkirk,” “Capone,” and the series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”—will appear in the new episodes.

In the season six finale, his character, River Cartwright, was poisoned. In the original books, the character returns after a long recovery, but there is no specific information yet regarding the future of the TV series version.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Loudon was considered one of the top contenders for the role of the new James Bond. However, it was recently announced that Robert Pattinson had been cast in the role.

Meanwhile, Olivia Cooke—known for the film *Sound of Metal* and the series *Bates Motel* and *House of the Dragon*—is expected to appear in at least the seventh and eighth seasons.

Her character, Sid Baker, was presumed dead after the first season, but she returned to the screen in the sixth season.

The first season of the spy drama premiered in April 2022. The series quickly gained popularity among viewers and acclaim from film critics, as well as receiving a number of prestigious awards and nominations.

The second season premiered in December of that same year. Subsequent seasons were released every fall. The sixth season concluded in late October 2026. The seventh season has already been filmed, and work on the eighth is underway.

The series also has high ratings on popular streaming platforms:

IMDb — 8.4 out of 10;

Rotten Tomatoes — 97% approval from critics and 86% from audiences;

Metacritic — 82 out of 100 from film critics with a “Must-See” rating and 7.6 out of 10 from the general audience.

The renewal for two seasons at once means that the story of Jackson Lamb’s team will continue through at least the tenth season.

Variety reports this.

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