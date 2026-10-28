In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the 1948 self-portrait of artist Paul Guiragossian has been presented outside Lebanon for the first time at the exhibition Paul Guiragossian: 100 Years of Art. The retrospective at the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation will run until January 17, 2027.

A painting preserved by the family

The self-portrait was kept by the artist’s family. The artist’s daughter, Manuela Guiragossian, president of the Paul Guiragossian Foundation and an artist, said that during the Lebanese Civil War, her father would take the work down from the wall above the piano each time and carry it to the shelter with the family.

In 1974, Guiragossian lost a leg as a result of a lift accident. During shelling and gunfire, he moved on crutches, led his family to the shelter and held the painting under his arm.

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As The National reports, the work is dated to the same year when the artist and his family were displaced from Jerusalem as a result of the Nakba. He then left behind most of his early works, including a self-portrait he considered one of his best. The later painting became a reminder for him of the lost work and the experience of displacement.

A retrospective of the artist’s life

The exhibition is divided into sections tracing different periods of Guiragossian’s life. Foundation curator Mikaela Vatrelo, who worked on the project with Manuela Guiragossian, said that the exhibition tells the artist’s story through the role of three women in his life: his mother Rachel, his wife Juliette and his daughter Manuela.

The works on display include early portraits of his mother, works from his period of study in Florence, as well as canvases with the artist’s characteristic elongated figures and bright colours. The final section includes the artist’s last painting, L’Adieu, and a self-portrait painted in the final year of his life.

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