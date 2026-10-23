Thomas Markle, 82, denied his son’s allegations that he had stored material depicting child sexual abuse on his home computers.

He stated that he is willing to hand over all of the devices for forensic examination.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he called the allegations a lie and said he doesn’t know why his son is trying to discredit him. Thomas Markle is currently recovering at a clinic in Florida following the amputation of his leg.

According to Markle, the conflict may have arisen over money. He claims that this summer he discovered unauthorized withdrawals from his bank account and stopped providing financial support to his son.

His eldest daughter, Samantha, also stood by her father. She stated that the computers had been left unattended for a long time and accused her brother of trying to profit from this story. The allegations have so far been made by the parties involved in the conflict, and Thomas Markle denies them.

Source: Daily Mail.

Meghan Markle said she is deeply saddened by the allegations against her father, Thomas Markle. Police are investigating a case regarding his possible possession of images of child sexual abuse.

Meghan Markle revealed the hobby of her five-year-old daughter, Lilibet.

A friend of Meghan Markle shared heartwarming photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home.

As a reminder, American actress, wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle celebrated her 45th birthday on August 4 and shared celebratory photos on social media.

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