Beyoncé spoke for the first time about the details of her secret wedding to Jay-Z in 2008

American singer Beyoncé revealed details for the first time about her private wedding to rapper Jay-Z, which took place on April 4, 2008, in a New York penthouse with only about 40 guests in attendance.

“We told the guests we were throwing a party, and no one knew they were coming to our wedding except our parents and a few friends,” the 45-year-old artist revealed in an interview with i-D magazine, adding that her strapless wedding dress was designed by her mother, Tina Knowles, whose memoirs also mention the white curtains on the penthouse windows and a festive menu featuring traditional soul food.

Source: i-D magazine.

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