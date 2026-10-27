Service members of the unmanned systems company of the 13th Brigade’s “Charter” Operational Battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine took part in the National Unity Radio Dictation. They took the dictation in the unit’s laboratory, where drones are configured and repaired.

For a female soldier with the call sign Lesya, this was her first dictation in 25 years. She joined the military in 2024; previously, she played soccer, and now she prepares drones for various missions.

Her comrade, Price, was a sculptor in civilian life and has been serving in the military for three and a half years. He said that after the full-scale invasion began, he and his wife—who also serves in the military—decided to communicate exclusively in Ukrainian.

Another participant, a soldier with the call sign Solovey, has been defending Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale war. He noted that such events help him take a break from military service and feel a sense of unity with people who are simultaneously taking the dictation in different regions of Ukraine and abroad.

Soldiers from the “Charter” unit have been participating in the Radio Dictation for the fourth consecutive year. Last year, service members from a tank unit took part.

Source: Ukrinform

On Monday, October 27, the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity took place to mark Ukrainian Literacy and Language Day. Well-known Ukrainian actors, singers, TV hosts, and other figures from the worlds of culture and show business joined the language flash mob. The celebrities shared photos and videos showing how they wrote the dictation.

National Unity Radio Dictation — 2026: Author and Readers Announced.

The All-Ukrainian National Unity Radio Dictation 2026 will take place on October 27, Ukrainian Literacy and Language Day.

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